Flying Fijians: Enough talent to cover backline

Update: 4:25PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians have more than enough talents to cover for the backline positions in the absence of fullback La Rochelle's Kini Murimurivalu and Racing 92's centre Albert Vulivuli.

Murimurivalu and Vulivuli were released by the Flying Fijian management because of family commitments.

Flying Fijian and Newcastle Falcons flyer Vereniki Goneva said it was very unfortunate for them leaving, knowing how committed they were in representing their country.

"They have contributed a lot to our campaign but I am confident we have a lot of talents in the squad to cover for them," Goneva said.

He commended the coaching staff for having that belief and faith in their player's capabilities in getting the job done.