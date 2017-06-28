Five witnesses for negligence case

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:22PM STATE prosecutors will produce five witnesses next week in the trial of parents who are facing manslaughter charges for their death of their infant daughter.

The couple, Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, were charged with manslaughter by breach of duty following the death of their 17-month old baby.

State prosecutor Susan Serukai told judge Justice Vincent Perera at the High Court in Suva that they would use the testimony of a forensic pathologist, a doctor, a nurse and the two Police officers who conducted caution interviews on the accused.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on February 28 in 2013 at Sawanikula Village in Naitasiri.

Lisiate Qetaki of the Legal Aid Commission appeared for Mr Taitusi while Mr Vitalina was represented by Thomson Lee.

The trial begins on Monday July 3.