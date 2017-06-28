Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Five witnesses for negligence case

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 4:22PM STATE prosecutors will produce five witnesses next week in the trial of parents who are facing manslaughter charges for their death of their infant daughter.

The couple, Petero Taitusi, 34, and  Loata Vitalina, 29, were charged with manslaughter by breach of duty following the death of their 17-month old baby.

State prosecutor Susan Serukai told judge Justice Vincent Perera at the High Court in Suva that they would use the testimony of a forensic pathologist, a doctor, a nurse and the two Police officers who conducted caution interviews on the accused.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on February 28 in 2013 at Sawanikula Village in Naitasiri.

Lisiate Qetaki of the Legal Aid Commission appeared for Mr Taitusi while Mr Vitalina was represented by Thomson Lee. 

The trial begins on Monday July 3.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad
  2. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out
  3. 17 years jail term
  4. Seavula dedicates campaign to mum
  5. Grant to help boost goat farm
  6. Poll process
  7. WAF records $30m in arrears
  8. Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Fiji Law Book 2007 now available

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)