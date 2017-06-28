CIVICUS in Pacific first

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image USPSA general secretary Tieri Bulivou (left) and PIANGO's Emele Duituturaga (right) sign the MOU in Suva today while Amy Taylor of CIVICUS World Alliance looks on. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 4:12PM CIVICUS will for the first time in its 13-year history of bringing together international civil society organisation leaders, finally come to the Pacific region when it stages its annual conference at the University of the South Pacific in December.

The organisation, which is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, will also be doing a few other firsts when it hosts International Civil Society Week (ICSW) at the Laucala Campus from December 4-8.

Amy Miller-Taylor, CIVICUS head of partnerships, said the organisation had always held ICSW at a conference venue close to the airport of a major city.

"CIVICUS has been holding this global gathering of leaders to address common challenges since 1995 and this will be our 14th assembly. We have had them in every region of the world but this is the first time we are ever holding an event like this in the Pacific," Ms Taylor said.

"We are really excited for this opportunity and are especially excited because for the last three ICSWs, we have been using a new model and that is a very partnered approach where we take this event away from a conference venue to a university partner."

CIVICUS, which has member organisations in 175 countries, expect to bring 500 delegates from around the world to Suva for ICSW 2017.

"We are very excited to be hosted at the USP but are especially excited to have formed a partnership with the students. This is the first time that we have a direct partnership with the student representation on the university," Ms Taylor said.

"So not only are we working with the university but we are working directly with the students association."

Ms Taylor said USP was the first regional university the CIVICUS would be working with and so they were happy to note that working with the USP Students Association (USPSA) meant accessing students from 12 different countries.

Tieri Bulivou, the USPSA rep on the ICSWA 2017 working committee, said the students of USP were grateful for the opportunity to help stage the international event.

"This is in fact a milestone for us, this is the first time for the USPA to do something of this sort and participate in such a big event as this," Bulivou said.

"We will use every opportunity, even as we help guide people around the campus to tell them our stories."

Ms Bulivou said the 70 students who would act as volunteer guides and the 10 who form part of the core organising committee would highlight climate change and its impact to young people in the region when they "tell their stories" at ICSW 2017.