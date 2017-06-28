Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rape injuries can last a month: Court

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 4:03PM HYMENAL lacerations caused during sexual violence can leave signs of injury for up to a month, a doctor testified in a rape trial which was open to the public for the first time today.

Dr Elvira Ongbit of the Medical Services Pacific clinic told the High Court in Suva that even after a month, medical officers could still see marks from severe sexual injuries.

She was testifying in the trial of a man facing charges of rape against his niece who was 16-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

The alleged rape is reported to have taken place at Makoi on July 3 last year and was reported to Police on August 3.

However, during cross examination by defence lawyer Barbara Malimali, Dr Ongbit confirmed that hymenal lacerations took four to 10 days to heal, although depending on the degree of the injuries could take up to 15 days.

Later on when re-examined by State Prosecutor Kimberly Semisi, Dr Ongbit said she meant that the mark of an injury, if very severe, could still be seen even after 15 days.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad
  2. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out
  3. 17 years jail term
  4. Seavula dedicates campaign to mum
  5. Grant to help boost goat farm
  6. Poll process
  7. WAF records $30m in arrears
  8. Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Fiji Law Book 2007 now available

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)