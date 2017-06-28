Rape injuries can last a month: Court

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:03PM HYMENAL lacerations caused during sexual violence can leave signs of injury for up to a month, a doctor testified in a rape trial which was open to the public for the first time today.

Dr Elvira Ongbit of the Medical Services Pacific clinic told the High Court in Suva that even after a month, medical officers could still see marks from severe sexual injuries.

She was testifying in the trial of a man facing charges of rape against his niece who was 16-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

The alleged rape is reported to have taken place at Makoi on July 3 last year and was reported to Police on August 3.

However, during cross examination by defence lawyer Barbara Malimali, Dr Ongbit confirmed that hymenal lacerations took four to 10 days to heal, although depending on the degree of the injuries could take up to 15 days.

Later on when re-examined by State Prosecutor Kimberly Semisi, Dr Ongbit said she meant that the mark of an injury, if very severe, could still be seen even after 15 days.