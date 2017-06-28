Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Youth activist released, no charges laid

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 1:59PM FIJI'S Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) youth president Jope Koroisavou has been released by Police without any charges being laid against him.

Mr Koroisavou was arrested on Monday this week while protesting during International Day in Support of Victims of Torture at Suva's Sukuna Park.

In an interview shortly after his release, the youth activist said he was interrogated for 48 hours.

Mr Koroisavou said he was thankful to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for handling the matter professionally and also thanked his supporters for their prayers.

His lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh said the allegation that was put to his client was sedition and he was questioned in relation to the allegation made by Police.

"The allegation that was put to my client was sedition and as the Police had made it public, there was a breach of the Public Order Act," Mr Ravindra-Singh said.

"I absolutely refute that and Jope was simply exercising his right to freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom to peaceful assembly and these rights are enshrined in the Constitution."








