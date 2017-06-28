Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Civil society gathering

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 1:35PM AT LEAST 500 civil society workers will be in the country for their annual conference, the first-ever to be hosted in the Pacific.

And 70 students representing 12 Pacific countries studying at the USP will play host to the delegates.

The international gathering of non-governmental workers from across the world will be present for week-long activities, which commemorates International Civil Society Week (ICSW) 2017.

The annual civil society organisations (CSO) flagship event is organised by CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation and organised in partnership with the Pacific Islands Association of NGOs  (PIANGO).

The three partners, CIVICUS, the USP Students Association and PIANGO signed an agreement this morning to formalise the staging of the event at the USP between December 4-8 later this year.

Conference discussions will be guided by the theme 'Our Planet, Our struggles, Our future'.








