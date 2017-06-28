Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Stakeholders develop Fiji's organic market

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 1:06PM STAKEHOLDERS of the local organic farming sector are moving ahead with discussions of further developing Fiji's organic market.

The discussions are being held today at an organic stakeholder meeting at the Ranadi Plantations in Deuba, Pacific Harbour. 

Facilitated by the Pacific Organic and Ethical Trade Community (POETCom) of the Pacific Community (SPC), the meet aims to address issues, challenges and potential ways in which organic farming can be strengthened in Fiji. 

The discussions include ways in which Government through the Agriculture Ministry can work with stakeholders of the local organic industry in achieving the goal of Fiji being the organic capital of the world. 

Other key issues include Fiji's organic brand, potential investments, exports and land availability, both state and iTaukei land for organic farming. 

This include areas in which organic farming can be included into the school curriculum, for example the agriculture syllabus. 

Plans are also in the pipeline to develop a Fiji National Organic Certification Committee, which will be the peak body reviewing applications for organic certification using a Participatory Guarantee System (PGS).

The meeting, one of the first of its kind, are being attended by organic farmers, representatives from the lands and agriculture ministries, iTaukei Lands Trust Board, Fiji Development Bank and the Fiji National University.








