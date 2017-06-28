Installation work disrupts Nadi water supply

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:02PM INSTALLATION works at Queens Road has disrupted water supply to most parts of Nadi.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised customers living in parts of Nadi of supply disruptions from 11am to 5pm later today.

Areas affected include part of Queens Rd, part of Waimalika, FNU Queens Rd, part of Sabeto, Natalau Village, Field Five, Sabeto Tank Rd and LTA office at Queens Rd.

Customers in those areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.