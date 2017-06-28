Fiji does not need Bushmaster: Kepa

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:57PM FIJI is not a combat zone and there is no need for a Bushmaster in our midst.

That is the view of Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa as she opposed the display of Bushmasters by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) on the streets of Suva on Infantry Day last Friday.

Ro Teimumu said the sophisticated military ware had no place in Fiji and it was harming the country?s image and repute at home and in the regional and international community.

"The public parade of the Bushmaster lately has caused public concern and is now the subject of public discussions throughout Fiji instilling fear and panic," she said.

RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said the people should not fear if they see the Bushmaster used on the road.

Mr Kalouniwai clarified the three Bushmasters that the military purchased from the Australian Government were not offensive weapons.

Fiji recently acquired three Bushmasters from the Australian government.

Built like a tanker, the Bushmaster is an Armoured Personal Carrier (APC) widely used in combat zones.