Spirits soar in rain

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

THE rainy weather in Savusavu failed to dampen the spirits of several people on the final day of the Savusavu Crime Prevention Carnival last Saturday.

People flocked to Nakama Park to witness what was lined up for their entertainment.

Event organiser Munesh Prasad said they were looking forward to collecting $26,000 to purchase a CCTV system for Savusvau Town

Mr Prasad said they would look for other sources of funding from kind donors within the township if they did not collect the desired amount.

However, he said the turnout for the carnival was getting better every year.

Vendors at the carnival had mixed reactions, with some saying they had good sales and others just making enough.

Waivunia native Lia Baulawa said even though she did not make enough money, there was a lot of people at the carnival during the week.

The 62-year-old said she made enough money to pay off her expenses and save some in her bank account.

Amitesh Prakash and his son Lokesh from Naqere in Savusavu were busy making barbecue to sell at the event for some extra income.

Mr Prakash said they made good money at the week-long event and that he had not regretted having a stall this year.

He said stalls at the carnival cost about $500.

Staff of Beyond Limits Known also sold their signature jerseys with many people taking advantage of the low prices offered at the event.








