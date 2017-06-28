FNU, Timor Leste accord

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vice Minister for Health – Timor Leste, Dr Ana Isabel Soares with FNU Vice Chancellor, Professor Nigel Healey after the successful signing of the Memorandum of Agreement. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJI National University students studying medicine and those enrolled in the nursing school can now work with the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste after the signing of a memorandum of agreement.

The MOA has established a working partnership on the development of human resources in the health sector.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said the signing reaffirmed the commitment of the university with international institutions.

"We are the oldest institution in Fiji and probably regarded as the first medical school in the Pacific region. This partnership with Timor-Leste recognises the intention of FNU to expand its co-operation in a broad range area and to work with the ministry for mutual benefit," he said.

"The agreement is really intended to foster genuine and mutual beneficial collaboration in the area of human resources development in the health sector."

Prof Healey said through the MOA, they would undertake a number of activities, including educational training, and this would be used to promote education to medical staff directed at delivery and franchise courses in Timor Leste.

"We are pleased as a university to be associated with the government of Timor-Leste through its Ministry of Health for the purpose of learning and skills training of medical staff here in Fiji," he said.