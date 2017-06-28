Fiji Time: 12:08 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FNU, Timor Leste accord

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

FIJI National University students studying medicine and those enrolled in the nursing school can now work with the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste after the signing of a memorandum of agreement.

The MOA has established a working partnership on the development of human resources in the health sector.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said the signing reaffirmed the commitment of the university with international institutions.

"We are the oldest institution in Fiji and probably regarded as the first medical school in the Pacific region. This partnership with Timor-Leste recognises the intention of FNU to expand its co-operation in a broad range area and to work with the ministry for mutual benefit," he said.

"The agreement is really intended to foster genuine and mutual beneficial collaboration in the area of human resources development in the health sector."

Prof Healey said through the MOA, they would undertake a number of activities, including educational training, and this would be used to promote education to medical staff directed at delivery and franchise courses in Timor Leste.

"We are pleased as a university to be associated with the government of Timor-Leste through its Ministry of Health for the purpose of learning and skills training of medical staff here in Fiji," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out
  2. 17 years jail term
  3. Seavula dedicates campaign to mum
  4. Grant to help boost goat farm
  5. Poll process
  6. WAF records $30m in arrears
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Fiji Law Book 2007 now available
  9. Pilot's gift to her dad
  10. Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)