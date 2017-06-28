$449k road fix

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vehicles on Grantham Rd near Damodar City Centre. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE total cost of roadworks along Grantham Ro in Suva is about $499,000, says the Fiji Roads Authority.

A statement released by the authority confirmed the works involved the smoothing of the surface because the current road surface would be removed and resealed.

This will start from Laucala Bay Rd and extend 250 metres ending at Damodar City Centre.

"In addition to the road surface improvement work, damaged sections of the kerb and channel and footpath will also be removed and replaced," the Fiji Roads Authority said.

These works started on Monday night.

FRA expects the work to be completed by this weekend.

FRA has advised motorists travelling along Grantham Rd in Raiwaqa, Suva, to expect some delays.

It said motorists should anticipate traffic controllers directing traffic flow along these areas.

"Fiji Roads Authority reiterates that these works will take place at night," it said in a statement.

"However motorists are again reminded that this is still an active site and to drive within the posted limits."