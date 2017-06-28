Rights body pleads for probe fairness

/ Front page / News

CONSIDERING the seriousness of the allegations levelled against Social Democratic Liberal Party Youth Wing president Jope Koroisavou, it is imperative that police conduct its investigations in the most transparent manner, compliant with fundamental human rights principles and within the bounds of the rule of law.

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj made the comment yesterday.

Mr Koroisavou was arrested on Monday while he was holding a silent protest for victims of torture in Fiji while commemorating International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. It is understood Mr Koroisavou had a placard with names of Fijians allegedly tortured.

Mr Raj said Mr Koroisavou was in good health, had accessed the services of a lawyer, was allowed contact with his immediate family and was not manhandled at any time by the police.

"Mr Koroisavou is currently being interviewed at the CID headquarters. The Fiji Police Force has been very receptive in accommodating the request of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to visit Mr Koroisavou," he said in a statement yesterday.

"The constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly also comes with justifiable limitations that are consistent with international human rights law."

Meanwhile, Mr Koroisavou's lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh called for the release of his client from police custody.

"Jope should be immediately released because he has not violated any laws and he was simply exercising his right as a citizen of Fiji, the rights of peaceful assembly, his right to freedom of speech, his right to freedom of expression," he said.

Attempts to obtain comments from police last night were unsuccessful.