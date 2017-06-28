'A breach of trust'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jone Cokanauto is escorted by police officers to the awaiting vehicle after his sentencing at the Suva High Court on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Picture: ATU RASEA

"YOU are really a wolf in sheep's clothing. You must not complain when your liberty is taken away."

This was the comment by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo while sentencing Jezreel Lion of Judah Ministry leader Jone Cokanauto at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Cokanauto was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping, attempting to rape and indecently assaulting four women from his ministry between 2005 and 2012.

Passing sentence, Justice Temo told Cokanauto what he did was a serious breach of trust. He said in iTaukei communities in Fiji the dominant religion was Christianity and its teachings were worshipped on most weekdays and Sundays year in and year out. He said moral values and standards were gained and followed as a result of the teachings from the Bible.

"You as the head of the Jezreel Lion of Judah Ministry had done the unthinkable," Justice Temo said.

"You have twisted and misinterpreted the woman of Samaria's story to entrap vulnerable young women. You have twisted the living water Jesus offered to mean your sperm.

"You reclassified the woman of Samaria not as an evangelist, but as a prostitute. You then taught that to be purified as the Temple of God, you need to have sex with them. By your web of deceit, you have committed various sexual offences against your own followers.

"In fact you have taught and practised in exactly the opposite ways that Saint John said in chapter 4 verses 1 to 42. You have seriously breached the trust your female complainants had in you."

In noting that the ministry had been in existence for the past 17 years, having being established in 2000, Justice Temo said Cokanauto's offending in totality showed he carefully planned his offences throughout the years.

"Through your offending you had shown no regard to the complainants' rights not to be harmed.

"You have violated their trust in you. You have cunningly used the Bible to further your evil deeds," he said.

Justice Temo sentenced Cokanauto to 16 years for each of the five counts of rape, two years each for four counts of indecent assault and five years for one count of attempted rape.

He ordered that the sentences in count one of rape (16 years), count four of indecent assault (two years) and count six also of indecent assault (two years) to be served consecutively bringing the total to 20 years imprisonment.