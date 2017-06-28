Fiji Time: 12:08 PM on Wednesday 28 June

17 years jail term

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

A COLOMBIAN national convicted of unlawfully importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine was yesterday told that he breached the guest-host relationship and the trust and friendliness extended to him as a visitor by Fiji.

Aiden Alec Hurtado was yesterday sentenced to 17 years in jail by Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Hurtado had a retrial.

While passing sentence, Justice Rajasinghe told Hurtado that apart from the planned concealment of the drugs, he carried out the crime in a manipulative manner in order to avoid any possible suspicion of his conduct.

"You had no respect and regard for the law and order of this country," he said.

He said the street value of the confiscated drugs was more than US$3m (FJ$6.15m).

Considering the time spent in custody by Hurtado since February 2014, Justice Rajasinghe reduced three years and one month from the 17 years.

Hurtado will now serve 13 years and 11 months in jail.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 11 years and 11 months.








  17 years jail term
