Residents face water shortage

RESIDENTS of a settlement on the outskirts of Labasa Town are still facing water problems despite what they claim were assurances by the authorities a month ago that the issue would be resolved.

A survey, conducted on random on cane farms in Namoli in Batinimaka, Labasa, last week by this newspaper, found residents who said they had experienced water shortage for more than four months.

They claimed there were some problems with the pipes, which caused problems in water supply to their homes.

"We have been told that they were going to come over and fix the water pipes, but they never came," said cane farmer Avinesh Kumar.

Mr Kumar said they had to wait for the rain, so they could fill their water tanks.

"I have found out that they would only attend to places where there are a lot of families affected, but why not come to us, since we have waited for four months for their services," he said.

"It would be great if they come around and assist us with some water tanks because it's really hard going over to their office and wait around for long hours for their assistance when they won't turn up to our place."

Mr Kumar said they found it hard to get water for cooking and bathing.

"We always find it hard to get water in the morning, when we want to go to work, school for the children and cooking," he said.

A check with the residents yesterday revealed they were still facing water problems.

Questions sent to WAF last week Thursday and reminders thereafter remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.