Tests for bottled water sites

THE Mineral Resources Department conducts tests to ensure that bottled water extractors do not exceed a sustainable level, says Lands and Mineral Resources Ministry's permanent secretary Malakai Finau.

However, he said no studies had been conducted to gauge what the impact of extracting high volumes of mineral water had done to areas located around aquifer sites.

"The Mineral Resources Department is the proper agency to monitor groundwater levels," he said.

"We are aware that the large volumes of water being extracted for bottling takes years to replenish.

"The large volume extraction would have some impact on the water cycle and that needs to be studied."

Mr Finau said the department established flow levels when new drill sites were identified by bottled water companies.

"When extractors drill for water, we (MRD) work on sustainable yield for the bottler. After drilling is done, we do pumping tests and we advise the bottlers of the proper pumping rate. And this is done to ensure balance is maintained.

Mr Finau said there was a need for proper assessments to be done on the impact to the environment.