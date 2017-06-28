Fiji Time: 12:08 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Expert: Poor engineering cause of sinkhole

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

IMPROPER engineering designs at the Vatukoula gold mine has resulted in problems like sinkholes at the mine.

This was revealed by Onisimo Fonmanu of the Mineral Resources Department during the Pacific Islands Science, Technology and Resources Conference in Nadi yesterday.

Mr Fonmanu said the sinkhole incident in February this year was a problem waiting to happen.

"Engineering designs were not done well, that's why we are facing problems," he said during his presentation.

He said surface runoffs were a contributing factor to sinkholes.

"The main issue here is the surface runoffs. These are some of the things that we had found during our assessment.

"At the moment, there is continuous water pumping being carried out at the mine.

"Apart from that there is some occurrences of flooding during heavy rains."

According to the department, the incident occurred on February 6 when a sinkhole appeared along Freddy's Crossing near the mine.

A mine employee was injured when the ground gave way.

After an investigation by the Mineral Resources Department, it found the sinkhole was created because of a ground failure of three underground level working areas.

The department also found that the failure was caused by periodic seepage into the three level working areas from the nearby Veiquwawa Creek.

After recommendations by the State, the Chinese-owned company chose to divert the creek from the sinkhole area as a long term remedial measure.








