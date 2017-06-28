State services on wheels for rural visits

/ Front page / News

MARKET vendors in Labasa will now have improved access to government services through a partnership with the Government, United Nations Development Plan and Japanese Government.

At yesterday's training known as "Financial Seminar and Fair at the Market", vendors were given the opportunity to undergo free medical check-up, financial banking and other financial services.

UNDP training and research co-ordinator Cema Bolabola said women made up 87 per cent of the total vendor population.

"The Continuing Market Business Education (CMBE) program will deliver appropriate training, space and conversations to improve and strengthen the financial literacy and business practice of market vendors, especially women market vendors," she said.

Present at the event was the REACH (Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion for Rural and Urban Fijians) project that works in partnership with Government of Japan, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Fijian Government.

REACH project co-ordinator Salesi Savu said vendors would benefit from the Fiji Reach Project.

"This is a mobile service unit planned for the North and it offers services on social welfare, women's programs, child welfare, legal aid, health and many more services to rural communities," he said.

Mr Savu said the project would help save time and money for vendors.

"This project signifies the fact that some communities are challenged with geographical location so we take the services right to their villages or communities," he said.

"Our duty is to take these services over to rural areas and make it easier for them to get access to Government services without having to pay for any travelling costs."

A similar event will be held in Savusavu tomorrow.

"We have registrar's office as part of our mobile services and with this service we also conduct marriages, and we also do alterations on birth certificates from within the bus," he said.

"Our bus also caters for people who can't share their problems out in the public. They are most welcome to share their problems with us in the bus where all our services are conducted."

Mr Savu said they had experienced few cases where they had to conduct marriage in rural communities and villagers.