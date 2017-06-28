Employee charged with arson

/ Front page / News

POLICE have charged an employee of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs with the alleged burning of the Cakaudrove Provincial Council office.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the employee had been charged with one count of arson.

She said investigation results confirmed the alleged act of arson by the employee.

The incident happened early this month in Savusavu. The fire started about 6am on June 6 and the prompt response by firefighters prevented massive destruction to the building.

The staff had to be relocated to a nearby house to use as a temporary office.

The Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqumu has also assured that services to the customers would not be affected.

A Bible and the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB), which contains indigenous records of iTaukei people, were not destroyed in the fire.