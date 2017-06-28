Fiji Time: 12:08 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

ROAD contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways has assured commuters of Seaqaqa that roadworks will ease daily travel.

The roadworks at Vulivutu Rd will also improve access for emergency services at the National Fire Authority station.

The company's stablising and construction crew supervisor George Hughes said works included widening of the road.

Mr Hughes said the road sat in a densely populated area which warranted such improvement works along the 280 metre stretch.

"The first 120 metres of the road has been widened to allow for pedestrians to walk along the road safely," he said.

"The addition of a widened and sealed road is expected to make it much safer for pedestrians to walk along the roadside."

Mr Hughes said part of the rehabilitation works was to upgrade the existing road to subgrade level.

He said it would also include the shaping of the road for good drainage to allow water to flow towards the lower road edge.

"Shaping the road in this way helps prevent motorists from driving off the edge of the road.

"Seaqaqa is a fast emerging small township on Vanua Levu, with a police station, primary and secondary schools, supermarkets and fuel service stations serving at least 1000 people on a daily basis," he said.








