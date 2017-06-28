Financial literacy key

/ Front page / News

LABASA market vendors must strengthen their economic security through better financial literacy, says Labasa Town Council special administrator Vijay Chand.

He said this while officiating at the Financial Seminar and Fair at the Market event in Labasa yesterday.

"Labasa market provides over thousand urban and rural-based market vendors from Macuata, Bua and Cakaudrove Provinces with space to trade and earn a regular income to support their families and communities," he said.

Mr Chand said in a typical week, Labasa market hosted 600 vendors from Monday to Friday.

"On Saturdays, the number increases to 950 as rural vendors from of Macuata, Bua and Cakaudrove travel in to trade at the Labasa market. However, majority of our market vendors are excluded from available financial services because of distance, level of income earned at the market, competing priorities or just lack of information about financial services. Vendors must strengthen their economic security through better financial literacy."

Mr Chand said Labasa vendors must have better market business practices to ensure they access financial services such as banking, insurance, micro-insurance, microfinance and mobile services.

"Labasa market vendors have been trained since 2015 and 2016 to better their financial literacy and improve their market business, and we are thankful that with this event, they have the opportunity to receive financial services at the market."

Market vendor, Lavenia Saravaki said the event made it easier for them to get medical check-ups and get connected to services such as banking and microfinance.

"This is really great, we get to come out and get free medical check-ups and it's easy because we don't have to worry about waiting in long lines," she said.

Another vendor, Jay Prasad said the event should be held every year.

"We don't have to rush back to the market because this event is made especially to benefit vendors," he said.