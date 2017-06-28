Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out

/ Front page / News

FLYING Fijians flyer Vereniki Goneva turned up to a private judging of the Kaila! Star Search last night to honour a friendship he forged with a family one year ago.

The public judging of Lydia Taukafa was held at The Fiji Times office at Butt St in Suva.

According to Goneva, he met the Taukafa family through Ikale Tahi players Opeti Fonua, Nili Latu and Tane Takulua.

The Tongan players took Goneva after their Pacific Nations Cup fixture last year and introduced him to Lydia's family. He said the young 13-year-old singer had earlier notified him that she would be participating in the Kaila! Star Search.

"I told her that I will come, so yes, I am here to support her and hope she does well and win," Goneva said.

Goneva said he was good friends with Lydia's parents, Leonaitasi and Heta Taukafa.

"They are a very good loving family who were very welcoming when I first met them with the Tongan players and I am just here to show my support."

Meanwhile, Lydia will leave with her family tomorrow to perform at various shows in Auckland, New Zealand.

The excited Year 8 student of Holy Trinity Anglican School said she was confident that although she would be away in the next two shows, she would still make it through to the finals.

She sings with her brothers in their family band, the Soundwave of the Pacific.

"It was exciting. I was a little bit nervous but I'm glad I was able to put it out," Lydia said.

Show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said because of the change in venues and dates, they had to accomodate Lydia and another contestant for their public judging yesterday after special arrangements with the organisers.

* Round 2 will be held at Village 6 cinemas to tomorrow

* Ticket price - $3.50