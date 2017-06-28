WAF records $30m in arrears

/ Front page / News

MORE than $30 million is owed to the Water Authority of Fiji in water bills.

This was revealed by WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai during an interview yesterday.

He, however, did not disclose whether these arrears were from residential properties or commercial and industrial properties.

Mr Ravai said the bulk of these arrears were from before the authority was established in 2010.

"The only thing we can do is do disconnections. We are trying to look for customers and a lot of them have left without paying off their bills. It's also about record keeping. The records that we have from the past are very poor. It's very hard to track these people," he said.

"But now we are asking customers to give us their TIN number and all those kinds of things that can help us in tracking them down when they have arrears left behind. In terms of the current bills, there is very good collection.

"It's just the arrears from the last few years that we are struggling to collect."

Meanwhile, the authority yesterday also launched a handbook on Fabrication and Installation of Grease Traps and Underground Grease Inceptors.

The handbook contains important and practical information on how key stakeholders can play their part in ensuring that the new Liquid and Trade Waste Policy could be followed.

Mr Ravai said one of the main challenges faced by the authority was the removal of liquid trade waste on a daily basis.

"The Water Authority of Fiji has footed the bill for treating all liquid waste discharged into its network- I assure you, it is not a cheap process," he said.

He also confirmed they were working with the Commerce Commission and their line ministry on determining a proper fee structure and charges for those found in breach of the Liquid and Trade Waste Policy.