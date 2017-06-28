Fiji Time: 12:08 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a friend. It is about a man who was invited to a party.

He was asked by a friend a few days later how was the party, saying that he heard it was awesome.

The man swore and said that when he reached the party, he expected something good but what he got was only a bottle of juice.

"Did I spend $10 to drink a bottle of juice worth $2?" he asked.

His cheeky friend replied to tease him, "Areh, you should've kept the bottle and framed it as remembrance of the party."

There was silence for a few seconds and the party goer then belted out whatever swears he could, as it was the most expensive juice he had in his life.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out
  2. 17 years jail term
  3. Seavula dedicates campaign to mum
  4. Grant to help boost goat farm
  5. Poll process
  6. WAF records $30m in arrears
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Fiji Law Book 2007 now available
  9. Pilot's gift to her dad
  10. Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)