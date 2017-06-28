FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a friend. It is about a man who was invited to a party.

He was asked by a friend a few days later how was the party, saying that he heard it was awesome.

The man swore and said that when he reached the party, he expected something good but what he got was only a bottle of juice.

"Did I spend $10 to drink a bottle of juice worth $2?" he asked.

His cheeky friend replied to tease him, "Areh, you should've kept the bottle and framed it as remembrance of the party."

There was silence for a few seconds and the party goer then belted out whatever swears he could, as it was the most expensive juice he had in his life.