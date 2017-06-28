Grant to help boost goat farm

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi cheque recipients with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

ASPIRING tourism industry worker Navneet Nand saw the perfect opportunity to grow his family's farm when the Micro and Small Business Grant was announced.

Five months after applying for the initiative, the successful applicant was one of more than 200 budding entrepreneurs in Nadi who walked away with cash to start their own businesses.

Mr Nand said the money would be used for goat farming.

"I already have 30 goats, but we just needed funds to purchase material for farming," the 21-year-old said.

"My family used to do sugarcane farming, but we don't do so on a large scale so this will be a good source of income, especially now that my father is about to retire."

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was in Nadi and Lautoka yesterday to disburse the funds to about 300 people.

Speaking at the event, Mr Bainimarama cited the importance of the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.

"The MSME sector plays a critical role in building a strong economy and MSMEs represent 95 per cent of global enterprises and are recognised as agents of growth, so MSME is a very important sector for the Fiji Government," he said.

He said initiatives such as the Micro and Small Business Grant also helped to formalise the MSME sector in Fiji.

Mr Bainimarama said the MSME sector was the driver of economic growth, regional development, employment generation and poverty alleviation.

"Through the 2017/2018 budget we will be announcing new initiatives."

According to Mr Bainimarama, this included making the process of starting a business easier and faster.

"Furthermore initiatives will be focused on encouraging young entrepreneurs."

The recipients got $1000 each.