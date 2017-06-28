Fiji Law Book 2007 now available

/ Front page / News

THREE more law books are almost ready, says Fiji Law and Report Committee chairman Justice Suresh Chand during the launch of the Fiji Law Book 2007.

He said the law books, which contain cases from past years compiled in single volumes, would be useful to law students, lawyers and judges.

"The cases that went in to the 2007 law report were selected from the decisions of the Supreme Court during that year, the Court of Appeal and the High Court," Justice Chand said.

"And we tried to report almost all of the Supreme Court's decision as well as the Court of Appeal, but we did the selection of the High Court decisions, especially most of the High Court decisions related to civil cases."

He said 2008 law report was ready for printing and the next three books would contain cases from 2004, 2005 and 2006.

"It will be a very valuable source of law especially for the law, judges and students.

"In this report we have done up the headnote which will be very useful and those who are familiar with it will know how useful a headnote is and it will help them see how the law is applied during different situations," he said.