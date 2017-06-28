Fiji Time: 12:08 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Law Book 2007 now available

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

THREE more law books are almost ready, says Fiji Law and Report Committee chairman Justice Suresh Chand during the launch of the Fiji Law Book 2007.

He said the law books, which contain cases from past years compiled in single volumes, would be useful to law students, lawyers and judges.

"The cases that went in to the 2007 law report were selected from the decisions of the Supreme Court during that year, the Court of Appeal and the High Court," Justice Chand said.

"And we tried to report almost all of the Supreme Court's decision as well as the Court of Appeal, but we did the selection of the High Court decisions, especially most of the High Court decisions related to civil cases."

He said 2008 law report was ready for printing and the next three books would contain cases from 2004, 2005 and 2006.

"It will be a very valuable source of law especially for the law, judges and students.

"In this report we have done up the headnote which will be very useful and those who are familiar with it will know how useful a headnote is and it will help them see how the law is applied during different situations," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out
  2. 17 years jail term
  3. Seavula dedicates campaign to mum
  4. Grant to help boost goat farm
  5. Poll process
  6. WAF records $30m in arrears
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Fiji Law Book 2007 now available
  9. Pilot's gift to her dad
  10. Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)