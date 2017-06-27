Pacific tourism bodies must prioritise ICT

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Christopher Cocker, the SPTO chief executive officer making his presentation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:59PM PACIFIC countries need to prioritize Information Communications Technology (ICT), internet services and infrastructure to better support tourism private sector e-commerce needs.

As the industry moves fast towards online services, the South Pacific Tourism Organization says the internet will continue to revolutionise the way tourist ventures operate.

Speaking at the WTO (World Trade Organization), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and PIFS (Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat) Regional workshop in Nadi, Fiji last week, SPTO Chief Executive Officer Chris Cocker said the Pacific tourism industry had failed keep up to date with technology.

"Whilst the internet offers tremendous global opportunity for smaller operators especially Small Island States; many suffer from a lack of expertise, poor and expensive internet connections and limited resources available to capitalise on," he said in a presentation at the meeting.

"Research indicates that over eighty percent of leisure travel is now planned on the internet (of which over one third is on mobile devices such as smartphones)."

"Research also indicates that in 2012, fifty-four percent of holiday makers globally booked their travel via the internet and twenty-four percent via travel agents. The shift towards online research and booking will continue over the next five years� he added.