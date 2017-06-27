Pacific tourism bodies must prioritise ICT

Update: 8:59PM PACIFIC countries need to prioritize Information Communications Technology (ICT), internet services and infrastructure to better support tourism private sector e-commerce needs.
As the industry moves fast towards online services, the South
Pacific Tourism Organization says the internet will continue to revolutionise the
way tourist ventures operate.
Speaking at the WTO (World Trade Organization), United
Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and PIFS (Pacific Islands
Forum Secretariat) Regional workshop in Nadi, Fiji last week, SPTO Chief
Executive Officer Chris Cocker said the Pacific tourism industry had failed keep
up to date with technology.
"Whilst the internet offers tremendous global opportunity
for smaller operators especially Small Island States; many suffer from a lack
of expertise, poor and expensive internet connections and limited resources
available to capitalise on," he said in a presentation at the meeting.
"Research indicates that over eighty percent of leisure
travel is now planned on the internet (of which over one third is on mobile
devices such as smartphones)."
"Research also indicates that in 2012, fifty-four
percent of holiday makers globally booked their travel via the internet and
twenty-four percent via travel agents. The shift towards online research and
booking will continue over the next five years� he added.