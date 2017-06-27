Liquid waste manual launched

Update: 8:30PM
A HANDBOOK on Fabrication and Installation of Grease Traps and Underground Grease Inceptors was launched by the Water Authority of Fiji this afternoon.
The
handbook contains important and practical information on how key stakeholders
can play their part in ensuring that the new Liquid and Trade Waste Policy
could be followed.
WAF chief
executive officer, Opetaia Ravai said one of the main challenges faced by the
authority was the removal of liquid trade waste on a daily basis.
Liquid
trade waste is the wastewater that is discharged from commercial and industrial
business processes and is distinct from human sanitary water.
?The Water
Authority of Fiji has footed the bill for treating all liquid waste discharged
into its network- I assure you, it is not a cheap process,? he said.
He also
confirmed that they were working with the Commerce Commission and their line
ministry on determining a proper fee structure and charges for those found in
breach of the Liquid and Trade Waste Policy.