Liquid waste manual launched

Update: 8:30PM A HANDBOOK on Fabrication and Installation of Grease Traps and Underground Grease Inceptors was launched by the Water Authority of Fiji this afternoon.

The handbook contains important and practical information on how key stakeholders can play their part in ensuring that the new Liquid and Trade Waste Policy could be followed.

WAF chief executive officer, Opetaia Ravai said one of the main challenges faced by the authority was the removal of liquid trade waste on a daily basis.

Liquid trade waste is the wastewater that is discharged from commercial and industrial business processes and is distinct from human sanitary water.

?The Water Authority of Fiji has footed the bill for treating all liquid waste discharged into its network- I assure you, it is not a cheap process,? he said.

He also confirmed that they were working with the Commerce Commission and their line ministry on determining a proper fee structure and charges for those found in breach of the Liquid and Trade Waste Policy.