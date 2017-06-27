RAMSI an exemplary partnership

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:22PM THE perfect example of applying Pacific solutions to Pacific problems is what the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI) which ended yesterday, has been described as.

In a statement about the final meeting of the Enhanced Consultative Mechanism (ECM, the body which had oversight on RAMSI, the Pacific Islands Forum said the initiative was an "exemplary story of regional partnership."

According to a PIFS statement, the chair of the ECM, the chief of police of the Federated States of Micronesia, Mr Johnny Santos said "As RAMSI draws to an end, this final meeting covered the remaining operational and policy issues of RAMSI work in the Solomon Islands and closes the loop on this important regional mission."

"The meeting heard that much had been achieved over the life of the mission with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force now ready to assume full policing and security responsibilities."