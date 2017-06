/ Front page / News

Update: 6:13PM FIJI sprint coach Bola Tafo'ou says they were preparing the athletes for the future.

He said they would be tested at the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championship which starts in Suva from tomorrow.

He said their main aim was to prepare for the 2019 Pacific Games which is scheduled to be held in Tonga.

Meanwhile, the Oceania Athletics Championship will start at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from 4pm tomorrow.