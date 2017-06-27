Sports stars advised to plan early

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:10PM SPORTS personalities should not wait till late in their sporting career to plan for their life after the game they love playing.

This message was emphasised on during a "Start your Business Training" workshop organised by the Pacific Rugby Players (PRP) Association in partnership with the Financial Management Counselor's Association of Fiji (FMCAF).

According to PRP�s personal development manager Gaylene Finekaso the program was organised to educate and help players and former players plan for their lives after rugby.

"The whole objective of this program is to provide current Flying Fijians players, ex-players and emerging players with ideas and options of starting their own business," Finekaso said.

She said program was to help players put their ideas in to something that is tangible.