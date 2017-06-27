FNU partners with Timor Leste health arm

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:48PM A FIJI university has partnered with the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste focused on the development of human resources in the health sector.

Fiji National University (FNU) signed the Memorandum of Agreement with Timor Leste's health arm, which will enable its College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences to work closely with the ministry and train its medical students.

FNU vice chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said the signing reaffirmed the university's commitment to partnering with international institutions to share knowledge and expertise, which would benefit both staff and students.

"I am very pleased that we have finally managed to complete the negotiation in the build up to this signing. We are pleased as a University to be associated with the government of Timor-Leste through its Ministry of Health for the purpose of learning and skills training of medical staff here in Fiji," Professor Healey said.

Timor Leste's vice Minister of Health Dr Ana Isabel Soares said the new alliance presented great opportunities for their students and would boost the human resource development of its people.

"This is the first time in the history of Timor-Leste that the Ministry of Health, RDTL, and Fiji National University will formalise its collaborative partnership," Dr Soares said.

"I'm confident that many of the programs of cooperation will be established in the field of exchange of education and training for Timorese health professionals, officials, other health professionals and experts; assistance in the development of human resources; development of research in the field of medicine and health care."