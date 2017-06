/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The last batch of police recruits passed out last November. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:47PM THE NEXT batch of recruits into the Fiji Police Force will pass out tomorrow morning at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho will officiate at the event.

There are 131 recruits who will become police officers tomorrow and of that 30 are women.