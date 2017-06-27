Fiji Time: 10:01 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Founder's daughter gives to school

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Update: 4:21PM THE DAUGHTER of a the founder of Chauhan Memorial School continued work her father started in 1957 when she donated money to the government today for further works at the school.

Satrekha Chauhan who now resides in the United States of America donated $25,000 which was handed to Minister for Education, Dr. Mahendra Reddy during ceremony at the school today.

The donation is for the construction of a teachers quarters at the school which has a roll of 348 students.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, Ms. Chauhan is the youngest daughter of Ram Asre Chauhan, who was the founder of the school.

"He initiated the idea of starting Chauhan Memorial school, donated land and used timber from his sawmill to start the school in 1957," the statement from the Ministry said.

