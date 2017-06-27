Plastic surgery training for Lautoka doctors

Update: 4:15PM INTERPLAST Australia and New Zealand will visit the Lautoka Hospital to facilitate general plastic and reconstructive surgical services and training from July 1 to July 8.
The team
will be led by Dr Craig MacKinnon and will include two surgeons, two
anaesthetists and two nurses.
The
Interplast medical team will conduct a consultation clinic on Sunday July 2 at
8:30am in the outpatient�s clinic at the Lautoka Hospital.
Plastic and
reconstructive surgery will be performed at Lautoka Hospital from July 3 to
July 7.
Patients
with conditions including cleft lip and palate, scarring from burns, hand
injuries and tumours are urged to contact Sister Shobna at the Surgical Unit on
6660399 for an appointment.
Please note
that patients with common skin diseases or cosmetic conditions will be excluded
from this consultation.
The program
is being funded by Rotary Global Grants through the Rotary Club of Henderson,
Auckland, New Zealand (Rotary District 9920).