Plastic surgery training for Lautoka doctors

Update: 4:15PM INTERPLAST Australia and New Zealand will visit the Lautoka Hospital to facilitate general plastic and reconstructive surgical services and training from July 1 to July 8.

The team will be led by Dr Craig MacKinnon and will include two surgeons, two anaesthetists and two nurses.

The Interplast medical team will conduct a consultation clinic on Sunday July 2 at 8:30am in the outpatient�s clinic at the Lautoka Hospital.

Plastic and reconstructive surgery will be performed at Lautoka Hospital from July 3 to July 7.

Patients with conditions including cleft lip and palate, scarring from burns, hand injuries and tumours are urged to contact Sister Shobna at the Surgical Unit on 6660399 for an appointment.

Please note that patients with common skin diseases or cosmetic conditions will be excluded from this consultation.

The program is being funded by Rotary Global Grants through the Rotary Club of Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand (Rotary District 9920).