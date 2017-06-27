Fiji Time: 10:01 PM on Tuesday 27 June

IAAF innovates Pacific athletics

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Update: 4:03PM THE International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) is looking to innovate and create new ways in developing and promoting athletics in the Oceanic region.

Oceania Athletics president Geoff Gardner said they are aware of other sports and the interest levels of people towards it compared to athletics.

"So the International Federation (IAAF) is trying to innovate in sport itself,� Gardner said.

Then he added that they are trying to innovative in creating and trying to maintain interest in the sport.








