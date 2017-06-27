Fiji Time: 10:01 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sentence warns religious leaders

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Update: 4:02PM THE sentence of 20 years given to convicted rapist, sect leader Jone Cokanauto should serve as a warning to religious leaders, Justice Salesi Temo said today.

While delivering Cokanauto�s sentence at the High Court in Suva today, Justice Temo said the jail term was designed to protect the community.

"This should serve as a warning to religious leaders that the court will come down hard on you," Justice Temo said.

Cokanauto was convicted on all 10 charges against him, including rape, assaulted rape and indecent assault on four women aged 18, 19, 20 and 22 years between

He was the leader of a religious group called the Jezreel Lion of Judah, a sect which was not formally registered as a church but which had existed as one for 17 years.

Justice Temo told Cokanauto said the aggravating factors in this case was that

"This sentence is designed to protect the community and let this serve as a warning to religious leaders that the court will come down hard on you," Justice Temo said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65060.6316
JPY 55.571952.5719
GBP 0.38460.3766
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.65060.6256
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 20 years for Cokanauto
  2. Robbery turns fatal
  3. 'She can't see beyond politics'
  4. Cokanauto convicted
  5. Youth leader quizzed
  6. Rookie of the Year
  7. Minister challenges scientists at dialogue
  8. Flotsam and Jetsam
  9. Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities
  10. Reddy: Protect children

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)