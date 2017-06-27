Sentence warns religious leaders

Update: 4:02PM THE sentence of 20 years given to convicted rapist, sect leader Jone Cokanauto should serve as a warning to religious leaders, Justice Salesi Temo said today.
While delivering Cokanauto�s sentence at the High Court in
Suva today, Justice Temo said the jail term was designed to protect the
community.
"This should serve as a warning to religious leaders that
the court will come down hard on you," Justice Temo said.
Cokanauto was convicted on all 10 charges against him, including
rape, assaulted rape and indecent assault on four women aged 18, 19, 20 and 22
years between
He was the leader of a religious group called the Jezreel
Lion of Judah, a sect which was not formally registered as a church but which
had existed as one for 17 years.
Justice Temo told Cokanauto said the aggravating factors in
this case was that
