Sentence warns religious leaders

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:02PM THE sentence of 20 years given to convicted rapist, sect leader Jone Cokanauto should serve as a warning to religious leaders, Justice Salesi Temo said today.

While delivering Cokanauto�s sentence at the High Court in Suva today, Justice Temo said the jail term was designed to protect the community.

"This should serve as a warning to religious leaders that the court will come down hard on you," Justice Temo said.

Cokanauto was convicted on all 10 charges against him, including rape, assaulted rape and indecent assault on four women aged 18, 19, 20 and 22 years between

He was the leader of a religious group called the Jezreel Lion of Judah, a sect which was not formally registered as a church but which had existed as one for 17 years.

Justice Temo told Cokanauto said the aggravating factors in this case was that

"This sentence is designed to protect the community and let this serve as a warning to religious leaders that the court will come down hard on you," Justice Temo said.