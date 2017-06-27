Fiji Court jails Colombian national to 17 years

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:11PM A COLOMBIAN national convicted of unlawful importation of illicit drugs has been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment by High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe this afternoon.

Aiden Alec Hurtado had imported 20.5 kilograms of cocaine.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Hurtado had to stand a retrial.

Considering the time spent in custody by Hurtado since February 2014, Justice Rajasinghe reduced three years and one month.

Hurtado will now serve a head sentence of 13 years and 11 months in jail.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 11 years and 11 months.