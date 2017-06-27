Fiji Time: 3:20 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Taxman educates businesses on tax obligations

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Update: 1:51PM THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) is now actively engaging and visiting business houses to educate them on their tax obligations, and assist with filing tax returns correctly and on time.

In the last few weeks, FRCA had held a number of information sessions with representatives from the construction and tourism sectors, duty-free, supermarket and hardware companies, and real estate and retailers.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said  taxpayer education was the bridge, linking FRCA to its stakeholders and was a key tool to transform tax culture in Fiji. 

He said failure to understand taxation leads to non- compliant behaviour among taxpayers hence the stakeholder forums to educate stakeholders on their tax obligations.

"Most taxpayers want to do the right thing and pay their fair share of tax, however, due to the lack of information and awareness, people do not comply with tax and customs regulations," Mr Das said. 

"At FRCA, we strongly emphasise the need to strike a balance between revenue and service targets. Taxpayer education is an important enabler in any efficient tax administration. 

"Our stakeholders should be able to understand the tax rules and these tax rules should be simple and clear in order to enhance tax compliance."








