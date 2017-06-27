Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Government needs collaboration on TFA: PS

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Update: 1:31PM EVEN before the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) was ratified, the Fijian Government through the national budgets each year, has been implementing policies that are improving the ease of doing business in Fiji.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism Shaheen Ali made the comment during his opening address at the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement National Awareness and Strategy Implementation Workshop in Suva earlier today.

"This has been done with extensive investment in trade-related infrastructure, such as improvement of efficiency of ports, upgrading of airports, building and repair of roads and bridges to improve access to markets," Mr Ali said.

He said the TFA came into force on February 22 this year and following parliamentary processes, Fiji ratified the agreement on March 28.

"With the completion of the ratification process, we now need collaboration from all agencies and stakeholders in the implementation of the agreement."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65060.6316
JPY 55.571952.5719
GBP 0.38460.3766
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.65060.6256
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 20 years for Cokanauto
  2. Robbery turns fatal
  3. 'She can't see beyond politics'
  4. Cokanauto convicted
  5. Rookie of the Year
  6. Youth leader quizzed
  7. Minister challenges scientists at dialogue
  8. Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Reddy: Protect children

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  7. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)