Government needs collaboration on TFA: PS

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Industry and Trade PS Shaheen Ali during the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement National Awareness and Strategy Development Workshop this morning. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

Update: 1:31PM EVEN before the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) was ratified, the Fijian Government through the national budgets each year, has been implementing policies that are improving the ease of doing business in Fiji.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism Shaheen Ali made the comment during his opening address at the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement National Awareness and Strategy Implementation Workshop in Suva earlier today.

"This has been done with extensive investment in trade-related infrastructure, such as improvement of efficiency of ports, upgrading of airports, building and repair of roads and bridges to improve access to markets," Mr Ali said.

He said the TFA came into force on February 22 this year and following parliamentary processes, Fiji ratified the agreement on March 28.

"With the completion of the ratification process, we now need collaboration from all agencies and stakeholders in the implementation of the agreement."