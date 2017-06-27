Labasa vendors access free medical checks

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labasa market vendors getting free medical checks during their financial seminar and fair at the market. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 1:17PM LABASA market vendors took their time out to get free medical check-ups during the financial seminar and fair at the market this morning.

The event is conducted by the United Nations Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government.

Market vendor Lavenia Saravaki said the event made it easier for them to get medical check-ups and access financial services such as banking and micro-finance.

"This is really great, we get to come out and get free medical check-ups and it's easy because we don't have to worry about the long lines," she said.

Another vendor Jay Prasad said the event should be held every year.

"We don't have to rush back to the market because this event is made especially to benefit vendors," he said.