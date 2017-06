/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the Pacific Islands Science, Technology and Resources Conference. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 1:03PM THE second day of the Pacific Islands Science, Technology and Resources Conference is underway at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

A collaborative effort by the Fijian Government and the Pacific Community (SPC), the discussions today focuses on geo resources, land use and hydro geology.

Mineral Resources Department director Dr Raijeli Taga said the conference was a place for the department to seek advice on current mineral projects.