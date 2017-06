/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jone Cokanauto. Picture: Ft FILE

Update: 12:27PM SECT leader Jone Cokanauto has been given a 20-year jail term with a non-parole period of 19 years.

While handing down the sentence in the High Court in Suva this hour, Justice Salesi Temo told Cokanauto the sentence should serve as a warning to other religious leaders.

Cokanauto was convicted of all 10 charges against him which included rape, attempted rape and indecent assault of four women who were between the ages of 18 and 22 when he committed the offences.