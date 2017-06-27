Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Cokanauto sentencing this hour

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Update: 12:07PM JEZREEL Lion of Judah sect leader Jone Cokanauto is being sentenced in the High Court in Suva at this hour.

The court building in Suva is under tight security, and reportedly only family members of the accused is being allowed in.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo yesterday convicted Cokanauto of five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault, which he committed between 2005 and 2012 at Welagi Village in Taveuni and Nadera in Nasinu.

Stay with us as we bring you updates from our team at the court house. 








