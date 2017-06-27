Lal: Non-compliant accountants identified

/ Front page / News

MAJORITY of single partner accounting practices are not complying to provisions under International Standards of Quality Control 1, says Fiji Institute of Accountant Professional Development Committee chair Nitesh Lal.

Mr Lal said as a result, some businesses may be issued with a restricted certificate of public practice.

He added the non-compliances by some practices had been identified after the first round of peer review conducted by retired chartered accountant Bruce Sutton.

"First round of review has been completed and an important feature arising from the reviews is that the majority of the single partner practices are not compliant with the provisions relating to audit assignments under ISQC1 and may need to be issued with restricted certificates of public practice," he said.

ISQC1 is a quality control for firms that perform audits and reviews for financial statements and other assurance and related services engagements.

Mr Lal added for other CPPs, the FIA would provide relevant and required training according to the peer review report recommendation.

During the FIA technical workshop held over the weekend at Warwick Resort, Mr Lal said, the institute was also awaiting word from the State on the review of the FIA Act.

It is expected the new legislation will enhance the framework for operations in the future.