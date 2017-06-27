Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Tarsealed road plea

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

FARMERS and chiefs in Solevu, Bua, have requested Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to ease transportation problems by getting the Nabouwalu Kubulau roads tarsealed.

The Ai Sualevu-Solevu's paramount chief Ratu Filimone Ralogaivau said once this road was improved it would directly benefit the farmers.

Speaking during a talanoa session, Ratu Filimoni said, because of the road condition in the area farmers found it hard to transport their produce to the market.

Wainunu farmer Varinava Boletakibua said sometimes produce would wither and rot on farms because road conditions restricted farmers from transporting their produce to the Nabouwalu and Labasa market.

Mr Boletakibua said once the road was fixed farmers would then find it easy to transport their produce to the nearest markets.

Nawaido Village headman Rafaele Ramanakiwai said farmers in the district and the other eight districts in the province would earn as much as $10,000 a week from yaqona.

Mr Ramanakiwai said there waspotential in these districts, but they needed the infrastructure to ease problems faced by farmers.

Responding to these requests, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the issue would be part of next year's budget plans.

Mr Bainimarama said it could be sealed to join the Wailevu West Coast Rd that exits into Nabalebale in Wailevu, Cakaudrove.








