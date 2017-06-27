Students learn culture

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chengdu Art Troupe of Intangible Cultural Heritage perform at Adi Cakobau School during the launch of the China Cultural Heritage Week yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Chinese Cultural Heritage Week was celebrated at Adi Cakobau School in Sawani, Naitasiri, yesterday in a bid to ensure students were knowledgeable about other cultures and not only their own.

While officiating at the celebration at Adi Cakobau School, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the program contributed to the development of global citizens.

"These kinds of opportunities don't come every now and then," he said.

"This is about making sure that our children know not only their culture, but other cultures as well.

The celebration included traditional Chinese dances and opera performances from the Chinese Cultural Centre and a traditional Fijian meke from ACS students.