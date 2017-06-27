Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Students learn culture

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

THE Chinese Cultural Heritage Week was celebrated at Adi Cakobau School in Sawani, Naitasiri, yesterday in a bid to ensure students were knowledgeable about other cultures and not only their own.

While officiating at the celebration at Adi Cakobau School, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the program contributed to the development of global citizens.

"These kinds of opportunities don't come every now and then," he said.

"This is about making sure that our children know not only their culture, but other cultures as well.

The celebration included traditional Chinese dances and opera performances from the Chinese Cultural Centre and a traditional Fijian meke from ACS students.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65060.6316
JPY 55.571952.5719
GBP 0.38460.3766
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.65060.6256
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 20 years for Cokanauto
  2. Robbery turns fatal
  3. 'She can't see beyond politics'
  4. Cokanauto convicted
  5. Rookie of the Year
  6. Youth leader quizzed
  7. Minister challenges scientists at dialogue
  8. Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Reddy: Protect children

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  7. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)