Lolohea trial dates

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

THE trial for a 56-year-old man charged with the murder of his de facto partner in Nadera early this year, has been set from April 30 to May 11 next year.

The accused, Timoci Lolohea, is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass. He appeared before Justice Salesi Temo in Suva yesterday.

State lawyer Siteri Navia informed the court that the State had filed an affidavit in response to Mr Lolohea' s bail application.

Justice Temo has given time until August for the defence to reply to the State's response.

Mr Lolohea is alleged to have murdered Elenoa Dicovi, 24, at Nasilivata St in Nadera. He is alleged to have unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg where Ms Dicovi was working at the time and allegedly committed the offence.








