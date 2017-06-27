Youth leader quizzed

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) youth wing leader Joape Koroisavou was detained and questioned at the Fiji Police Force Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday.

His lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh confirmed this last night.

Mr Koroisavou was arrested along Victoria Pde, while he was holding a silent protest to commemorate victims of torture in Fiji.

Chief of intelligence and investigations ACP Biu Matavou said Mr Koroisavou was taken in for questioning on allegations of breaching public order.

He said the youth leader was holding placards.

Mr Matavou said such actions were a breach of public order.

According to the statement released by Mr Koroisavou minutes before his arrest, the placards he was holding had names of torture victims.

"The United Nations International Day in support of the victims of is held on June 26 annually and the SODELPA Youth today stands in solidarity with the victims of torture in Fiji, and worldwide; to remember those who were brutally killed, those who still suffer today after being brutally tortured and to say that justice remains due, although it is denied," Mr Koroisavou said.

Fiji Labour Party (FLP) leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the party strongly condemned Mr Koroisavou's arrest.

"The arrest is an act of intimidation. The 2013 Constitution guarantees freedom of expression," Mr Chaudhry said.

"If people are not allowed to do that then there is no democracy in this country."